BN Polo team win subsidiary final of Islamabad Club Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Team BN Polo won the subsidiary final of the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 after outsmarting EFU-PAF by 9-4 here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Saturday.

A large number of polo enthusiasts as well as Islamabad Club officials, players and their families were present at the venue to witness and enjoy the exciting polo match.

Baber Naseem stole the show by playing extremely well and contributing with fabulous four goals.

He was ably supported by his teammates, who also played key role in their team's triumph. Eulogio and Ahmed Ali Tiwana also played well and banged in a brilliant brace each while Haider Naseem converted a lone goal for the winning side.

The losing side - EFU-PAF - though tried hard to compete well against Team BN Polo but their efforts couldn't bear fruit as they lost the subsidiary final by 4-9.

Hazma Mawaz Khan did play some attacking polo and thrashed in two goals while Syed Aun Muhammad Rizvi and Yousaf Rasool struck one goal apiece but their efforts proved futile in the end.

The main final would be played between Team Asean and Kalabagh-Shahtaj at 4pm here at Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday and it was expected that the highly-entertaining encounter will be enjoyed by a good number of polo lovers.

Team Asean, one of the finalists, comprises of Hashim Asad, Haider Asad, Raja Jalal Arslan and Bauti Fenell while Kalabagh-Shahtaj, the other finalist team, includes Sheikh Adil Waheed, Asfandyar Khan, Raja Temur Nadeem and Guy Gibrat.