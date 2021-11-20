UrduPoint.com

Bottas, Hamilton Shut Out Verstappen In Qatar Third Practice

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:49 PM

Bottas, Hamilton shut out Verstappen in Qatar third practice

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton dominated Qatar Grand Prix third practice with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen off the pace ahead of qualifying later Saturday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton dominated Qatar Grand Prix third practice with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen off the pace ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Bottas topped the time sheets with a 1min 22.310, a record fastest lap at the Losail circuit's inaugural Formula One weekend.

Hamilton, who goes into this third last race of the season 14 points behind his arch rival, took second at 0.078sec.

Verstappen appears to have work to do to trouble the Mercedes men as he took third but some 0.341sec off Bottas's effort.

Qualifying for the 20th race of 2021 gets underway under floodlights at 17h00 (1400GMT) with Bottas bidding for his third pole in as many weekends.

The Finn, who moves to Alfa Romeo next season, fronted the grid in Mexico and Brazil, but was overtaken around the first corner in both races by Verstappen.

The Dutch driver duly won in Mexico, but was swept aside by a Hamilton on fire in Sao Paulo last Sunday.

Qatar Grand Prix third practice timesValtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) 1min 22.

310sec (17 laps), Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:22.388 (16), Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull-Honda) 1:22.651 (10), Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:22.835 (17), Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull-Honda) 1:22.846 (14), Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari) 1:23.048 (17), Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault) 1:23.186 (13), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:23.209 (18), Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:23.276 (17), Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda) 1:23.567 (20), Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:23.711 (14), Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:23.884 (17), Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:23.895 (16), George Russell (GBR/Williams-Mercedes) 1:23.923 (17), Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:24.154 (17), Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:24.246 (19), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari) 1:24.288 (17), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes) 1:24.499 (15), Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:24.680 (20), Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas-Ferrari) no time recorded (1).

Related Topics

Fire Driver Qatar Mercedes Hamilton Sao Paulo George Pierre Brazil Mexico Sunday Alfa Romeo Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup : Newage/R ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup : Newage/Rizvi's face Remounts in final

24 seconds ago
 Walk held to mark World Children Day

Walk held to mark World Children Day

26 seconds ago
 Over 3,000 Sikh Yatrees to visit Gurdwara Panja Sa ..

Over 3,000 Sikh Yatrees to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib on Sunday

27 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain directs EAD, FIA to investi ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain directs EAD, FIA to investigate allegations against FAFEN ..

29 seconds ago
 Karot Hydropower Station starts impounding water

Karot Hydropower Station starts impounding water

4 minutes ago
 Minister criticizes PDM leadership for misleading ..

Minister criticizes PDM leadership for misleading people

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.