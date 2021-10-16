UrduPoint.com

Bournemouth Top Of Championship After Emotional Win

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:37 PM

Bournemouth top of Championship after emotional win

Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Championship with an emotional 2-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Championship with an emotional 2-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma this week and applause rang around the ground for the Wales international in the seventh minute.

When Jamal Lowe opened the scoring in the 21st minute, he held up Brooks' number seven shirt with his team-mates as they celebrated.

Jordan Zemura doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time as Bournemouth's unbeaten start to the season extended to a 12th game.

Scott Parker's side are three points clear of West Brom, who had gone above them on goal difference after beating Birmingham 1-0 on Friday.

Parker's former side Fulham moved up to third following a 4-1 victory over west London neighbours QPR at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, either side of Lyndon Dykes' reply, before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson added further goals for the hosts.

Coventry are fourth after rescuing a 2-2 draw at Blackburn, where Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher netted for Rovers in the first half.

A Tyler Walker effort reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute and then a Thomas Kaminski own goal, after Liam Kelly hit a post, drew things level six minutes later.

Sheffield United beat Stoke 2-0 thanks to late strikes from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.

Huddersfield moved into the play-off places as Tom Lees' header and a Duane Holmes goal secured a 2-0 win over Hull.

Reading won 1-0 against third-bottom Barnsley, while Derby drew 0-0 at Preston.

Nottingham Forest made it five games unbeaten under new boss Steve Cooper as they won 2-1 against Blackpool.

Harry Cornick's double gave Luton a 2-0 win at Millwall, while Middlesbrough beat Peterborough 2-0.

Related Topics

Peterborough Derby London Brooks David Bristol Bournemouth Middlesbrough Blackpool Luton Stoke Birmingham Wales Tyler Post From Top

Recent Stories

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Al ..

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

5 minutes ago
 Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-star Liverpool go ..

Man Utd lose at Leicester, five-star Liverpool go top

5 minutes ago
 UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa ..

UN urges respect for ceasefire called by C.Africa president

15 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing police party

Two held for torturing police party

15 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration V ..

Qasim Suri inaugurates Women Mobile Registration Van

15 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further sh ..

Dubai hosts T20 Cricket World Cup, adds further shine to its status as a leading ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.