Bournemouth top of Championship after emotional win

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Bournemouth climbed to the top of the Championship with an emotional 2-0 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma this week and applause rang around the ground for the Wales international in the seventh minute.

When Jamal Lowe opened the scoring in the 21st minute, he held up Brooks' number seven shirt with his team-mates as they celebrated.

Jordan Zemura doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time as Bournemouth's unbeaten start to the season extended to a 12th game.

Scott Parker's side are three points clear of West Brom, who had gone above them on goal difference after beating Birmingham 1-0 on Friday.

Parker's former side Fulham moved up to third following a 4-1 victory over west London neighbours QPR at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice, either side of Lyndon Dykes' reply, before Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson added further goals for the hosts.

Coventry are fourth after rescuing a 2-2 draw at Blackburn, where Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher netted for Rovers in the first half.

A Tyler Walker effort reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute and then a Thomas Kaminski own goal, after Liam Kelly hit a post, drew things level six minutes later.

Sheffield United beat Stoke 2-0 thanks to late strikes from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.

Huddersfield moved into the play-off places as Tom Lees' header and a Duane Holmes goal secured a 2-0 win over Hull.

Reading won 1-0 against third-bottom Barnsley, while Derby drew 0-0 at Preston.

Nottingham Forest made it five games unbeaten under new boss Steve Cooper as they won 2-1 against Blackpool.

Harry Cornick's double gave Luton a 2-0 win at Millwall, while Middlesbrough beat Peterborough 2-0.