Braathen Claims Alta Badia Giant Slalom, Odermatt Extends Leads

Muhammad Rameez Published December 18, 2022

Alta Badia, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Lucas Braathen won Sunday's World Cup giant slalom at Alta Badia as reigning champion Marco Odermatt extended his lead at the top of the discipline and overall standings.

Braathen clocked a combined time of two minutes, 36.35 seconds to pip fellow Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen by just 0.02sec and claim his second win of the World Cup season.

The 22-year-old now sits fourth in the giant slalom standings on 179 points, 81 behind Odermatt who bounced back from a poor first run to finish third, 0.

10sec off the pace.

Swiss Odermatt increased his lead after chopping over three seconds off his first run time, which had left him in ninth ahead of his second charge down the piste.

The Olympic giant slalom champion is now 75 points ahead of Zan Kranjec, who led after the first run but finished 0.69sec back in fifth, and Kristoffersen.

Odermatt's impressive recovery means he is 171 points ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall World Cup table after the Norwegian failed to finish his first run.

