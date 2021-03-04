Brazil defender Ibanez extends Roma deal

Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez on Thursday signed a new long-term contract with the Italian club until June 2025

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez on Thursday signed a new long-term contract with the Italian club until June 2025.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has made 36 appearances since arriving from Serie A rivals Atalanta in January 2020.

"This contract extension really means a lot to me, I've worked hard to try and show that I deserve to represent this club," said Ibanez, who also scored one goal in the Europa League this season.

"Roger is one of a number of young and talented players that the club wants to build around," added Roma general maanger Tiago Pinto.

"We are also delighted to be continuing the proud tradition of Brazilian players at Roma, who have historically enjoyed great success at the club."Roma are fifth in Serie A as they target a return to the Champions League next season and are also through to the Europa League last 16.