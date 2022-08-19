UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez Published August 19, 2022

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Britain's Dan Bigham has established a new one-hour track world record by covering 55.548km, beating the former best by 459 metres, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

The Ineos rider set his record in Grenchen, Switzerland while Victor Campenaerts of Belgium set the previous mark of 55.089km at higher altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico, in 2019.

"It's just a bit mind blowing, pretty epic," said Bigham, whose partner Joss Lowden is a former one-hour record holder in the women's category.

"In my head I wanted 55.5km so to put another 48 metres on it, I am pretty pleased with that.

"I actually felt really good. I had a bit of a wobbly in my head just after the halfway mark, like 'how am I going to ride 16s (per lap) for the next half hour," he said.

Ineos tweeted their congratulations, describing it as a "phenomenal performance".

Bigham joined Ineos as a performance engineer at the end of the 2021 season.

Ineos director Rod Ellingworth said his ride was a great achievement.

"Having witnessed the effort and dedication that Dan, our team and partners have put into this project it's great to see them rewarded by Dan breaking the record."

