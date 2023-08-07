Open Menu

Britain's Evans And US Teen Gauff Win Washington Titles

Muhammad Rameez Published August 07, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Britain's Evans and US teen Gauff win Washington titles

Washington, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :US teen star Coco Gauff and Britain's Dan Evans captured titles with straight-set triumphs on Sunday at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.

World number seven Gauff won her fourth career WTA title by defeating Greece's ninth-ranked Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 while 30th-ranked Evans dispatched 37th-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-3 at the hardcourt event, a US Open tuneup.

Gauff, at 19 the youngest Washington WTA finalist, added to a trophy haul that also included 2019 at Linz, 2021 in Parma and this past January at Auckland.

The success came after a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month.

"It was really tough a couple weeks ago," Gauff said. "We were all feeling it and I'm glad that I was able to bounce back." Gauff, last year's French Open runner-up, had lost four of five prior matches against Sakkari, who fell to 1-7 in WTA finals with her sixth consecutive loss in a tour championship match.

"It's pretty disappointing, but a month ago we didn't think I'd be here," Sakkari said.

Evans, a 33-year-old Englishman whose only prior ATP title came in a 2021 outdoor Melbourne event, became the first British champion in Washington since Tim Henman in 2003.

Evans, with only eight tour-level wins this year entering the week, will advance to a new career high of 21st in the world after arriving in the US capital on a seven-match tour-level losing streak.

"I couldn't have really thought about this at the start of the week.

Amazing week," Evans said. "It means the world to me. It genuinely does." Griekspoor was denied his third career title after crowns at Pune in January and 's-Hertogenbosch in June.

"First time in DC, making finals, not too bad I guess," Griekspoor said.

Griekspoor, 27, saved a set point in the 10th game with an ace wide but Evans broke him in the 12th game to take the first set when the Dutchman netted a backhand after 53 minutes.

Evans had 14 winners to only three unforced errors in the opening set.

The second set was halted at 2-2 by lightning and resumed after a delay of about two hours and 20 minutes.

Evans broke at love for a 5-3 lead, a backhand winner and backhand lob winner setting up a break the Dutchman surrendered on a double fault.

The Englishman saved four break points in a tense ninth game and after nearly 10 minutes blasted a service winner on his first championship point to take the title after one hour and 41 minutes.

Gauff, who didn't drop a set all week, won the first in 42 minutes but Sakkari broke her to begin the second. They traded service breaks in the fourth and fifth games but Sakkari double faulted away another break to lift Gauff level at 3-3.

Gauff held, broke in the eighth game when Sakkari swatted a forehand beyond the baseline, and held again to complete the victory after 84 minutes on a backhand winner.

Sakkari, 28, won her only prior WTA title at the 2019 Morocco Open.

Related Topics

World Washington Melbourne Linz Pune Parma 's-Hertogenbosch Auckland Lead Morocco Greece January June Sunday 2019 Event All Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

8 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

13 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

14 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

15 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

16 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

17 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

17 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

18 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

18 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

19 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports