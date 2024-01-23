Bugti approves Pakistan team for FIH Hockey5s World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti on Tuesday approved Pakistan team to participate in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, commencing on January 28 in Muscat.

“The PHF president has approved the team after consultation with the hockey team management,” said a PHF spokesman.

With new competing nations and a format never associated with a World Cup so far, the event ushers in a new era for international hockey. The inaugural edition of the Hockey5s World Cup will see participation from across the globe with 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams, from across 5 continents, competing for the title of the first-ever Hockey5s World Champions.

Squad: Rana Abdul Waheed (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muneeb ur Rehman, Muhammad Abdullah, Murtaza Yaqoob, Ghazanfar Ali, Arshad Liaquat, Zakaria Hayat, Abdul Hannan Shahid and Moin Shakeel.

Olympian Shakeel Abbasi has been appointed as the head coach of the team, while Olympian Dilawar Hussain will accompany them as manager.

Waqas Mehmood will leave with the team as a physiotherapist, while Junaid Akhtar will be the video operator.