Bugti Approves Pakistan Team For FIH Hockey5s World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Mir Tariq Hussain Bugti on Tuesday approved Pakistan team to participate in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, commencing on January 28 in Muscat.
“The PHF president has approved the team after consultation with the hockey team management,” said a PHF spokesman.
With new competing nations and a format never associated with a World Cup so far, the event ushers in a new era for international hockey. The inaugural edition of the Hockey5s World Cup will see participation from across the globe with 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams, from across 5 continents, competing for the title of the first-ever Hockey5s World Champions.
Squad: Rana Abdul Waheed (captain), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muneeb ur Rehman, Muhammad Abdullah, Murtaza Yaqoob, Ghazanfar Ali, Arshad Liaquat, Zakaria Hayat, Abdul Hannan Shahid and Moin Shakeel.
Olympian Shakeel Abbasi has been appointed as the head coach of the team, while Olympian Dilawar Hussain will accompany them as manager.
Waqas Mehmood will leave with the team as a physiotherapist, while Junaid Akhtar will be the video operator.
Recent Stories
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
Africa in debt spiral as restructuring efforts drag on
Imane Ayissi brings African tradition to Paris couture
More Stories From Sports
-
Petar Segrt: Well-travelled dreamer making Tajikistan football history4 minutes ago
-
Gauff gives herself 'C' rating after lacklustre march into Australian Open semis25 minutes ago
-
Gauff gives herself 'C' rating after lacklustre march into Australian Open semis1 hour ago
-
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem2 hours ago
-
Gigi Riva, the thunderclap who stayed true to his Sardinian 'family'4 hours ago
-
Gauff grinds past Kostyuk into Australian Open semis4 hours ago
-
England's 'Bazball' faces toughest task yet in India series5 hours ago
-
Showcasing football and ports, Blinken says US 'all in' for Africa6 hours ago
-
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase16 hours ago
-
Alcaraz targeting 'best level' to beat Zverev at Australian Open18 hours ago
-
National Women’s T20 Tournament: Lahore, Quetta, Multan register wins18 hours ago
-
Sindh wins title of 2nd Essa lab Sindh-Balochistan bilateral men softball series in style20 hours ago