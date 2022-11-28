BWF Level-1 Badminton Coaching Course gets underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated the BWF Level-1 Badminton Coaching Course here at National Hockey Stadium, on Monday.

Senior Development Officer Badminton Asia expert Sambenthan Sivaperumal will impart modern training to 16 top badminton coaches of the country during the useful activity which ends on Dec 2. BWF Level-1 Badminton Coaching Course being conducted under the auspices The five-day course which aims at upgrading the existing knowledge of the participants is being organised by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF).

PBF President Wajid Ali Chaudhry, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Senior General Secretary Punjab Badminton Association Tayyab Sohail, senior provincial coaches Shaista Qaiser and Zareena Waqar were also present on this occasion. PBF President Wajid Ali Chaudhry also shared the future badminton activities on this occasion.

While, addressing on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said the basic objective of the Course is to develop the game of badminton in Pakistan.

He urged all the participants to take full interest in the course and not only groom the young potential players in their respective areas but also pass on valuable and international level information to junior coaches as well.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi expressed the hope that this international coaching will help a lot in the promotion of game of badminton throughout the province.

Senior Development Officer Badminton Asia Mr Sambenthan Sivaperumal on this occasion said that Pakistan has been blessed with wonderful badminton talent and the presence of some best badminton coaches has made my job easier. "BWF Level-1 Badminton Coaching Course is a great learning opportunity for Pakistan badminton coaches and they must avail opportunity fully," he added.