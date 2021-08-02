UrduPoint.com

Camacho-Quinn Delivers Historic Olympic Gold For Puerto Rico

Muhammad Rameez 12 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:50 AM

Camacho-Quinn delivers historic Olympic gold for Puerto Rico

Tokyo, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Puerto Rico's first-ever Olympics athletics gold in the women's 100 metres hurdles on Monday while Miltiadis Tentoglou became Greece's first men's long jump champion.

Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan kept her bid for an unprecedented treble of 1500 metres, 5,000m and 10,000m alive despite a dramatic fall in the 1500m heats.

Camacho-Quinn dominated the 100m hurdles, not giving world record holder Keni Harrison a sniff of a chance of ending her major championship gold drought.

An emotional Camacho-Quinn said her gold would mean a lot to the people of Puerto Rico, which has a population of around three million.

"For such a small country it gives little people hope," she said. "I am just glad I am the person to do that. Anything is possible. I am really happy right now." European champion Tentoglou saved his best for last to snatch long-jump gold from Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria.

The 23-year-old produced a leap of 8.41 metres to equal Echevarria's best mark but the Greek had a superior second-best jump (8.15m to 8.09m).

"What an incredible jump, the last jump," said Tentoglou. "I wasn't able to get it right at the start. But in the end I managed to pull something out to get the medal.

"I am very lucky." Elaine Thompson-Herah is halfway towards repeating her Olympic sprint double from five years ago, with gold already under her belt in the 100m.

The 29-year-old Jamaican eased into the semi-finals, which take place in the evening session at the Olympic Stadium.

American champion Gabby Thomas -- who became the second-fastest woman in history when she won the US trials in 21.

61 seconds -- finished second in her heat behind Namibia's Christine Mboma, who clocked the fastest time in the heats of 22.11sec.

Thomas said her maiden experience of an Olympic Games was surreal.

"I was shaking," she said. "Until the gun went off my heart was racing, but once the gun went off it was a lot of fun." Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, bidding to avenge her defeat in the 100m, also progressed in her less favoured sprint distance.

However, there will be no repeat of the Jamaican 1-2-3 in the 100m as bronze medallist Shericka Jackson failed to qualify.

The 27-year-old made the cardinal error of easing up 40 metres from the line and being run out of the top three -- her time was not good enough to secure her one of the three fastest loser spot.

Ivory Coast star Marie-Josee Ta Lou managed to put to one side the disappointment of finishing fourth in the 100m to win her heat.

"I was not feeling 100 percent," said the 32-year-old. "I was really tired when I woke up this morning. I was really disappointed (the 100m final), It is hard to recover from that." History-chasing Hassan crashed to the ground at the bell in her 1500m heat but dusted herself down and made up the yawning gap to win the heat in 4min 5.17sec.

The 28-year-old Dutch runner returns later on Monday for the 5,000m final as she continues her push for three medals in Tokyo.

"That was awesome," said American Cory McGee, who along with most of those in the sparsely populated stadium applauded Hassan as she crossed the line.

Related Topics

World Drought Tokyo Jackson Superior Cuba Namibia Greece Women Gold Olympics Bronze From Best Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2021

25 minutes ago
 ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant g ..

ICA, MoHAP roll out UAE&#039;s decision to grant golden visas to resident doctor ..

11 hours ago
 Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential ..

Federal Youth Authority, Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office si ..

11 hours ago
 Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Mo ..

Voting for UAE Pro League Awards to commence on Monday

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Moh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai on track to realise Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision

13 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign ..

Brand Dubai, Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks as part of joint r ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.