The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) said on Monday that Cambodia has formed the first-ever women's football team to contest in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games)

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) said on Monday that Cambodia has formed the first-ever women's football team to contest in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

The Cambodian national women's football team is composed of 22 players chosen from different football clubs, the NOCC said in a news release.

"Hard work will produce good results, and we hope that our team will be able to compete with the best teams in the region when Cambodia hosts the 32nd SEA Games in 2023," the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC)'s secretary-general Keo Sareth said.

The 2023 SEA Games is due to be held in Cambodia from May 5 to 16, 2023. It will be the first time for the country to host the region's largest sporting event.

NOCC President and Tourism Minister Thong Khon said last month that the China-aided main stadium in the northern suburb of Phnom Penh will serve as the main venue for tournaments when Cambodia hosts the Games.