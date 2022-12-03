Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

Doha, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium in Doha on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT): Cameroon (4-2-3-1) Devis Epassy; Collins Fai, Christopher Wooh, Enzo Ebosse, Nouhou Tolo; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde; Bryan Mbeumo, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu; Vincent Aboubakar (capt) Coach: Rigobert Song (CMR) Brazil (4-4-2) Ederson; Dani Alves (capt), Bremer, Eder Militao, Alex Telles; Antony, Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo; Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli Coach: Tite (BRA) Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)