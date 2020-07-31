UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cardinals-Brewers Game Postponed Due To Coronavirus Cases: Reports

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:46 PM

Cardinals-Brewers game postponed due to coronavirus cases: reports

The Milwaukee Brewers have called off Friday's scheduled Major League Baseball game against St. Louis after the visiting Cardinals had multiple positive COVID-19 tests, according to multiple reports

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The Milwaukee Brewers have called off Friday's scheduled Major League Baseball game against St. Louis after the visiting Cardinals had multiple positive COVID-19 tests, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network, USA Today and ESPN reported the postponement, with ESPN and USA Today detailing the Cardinals testing positive for the coronavirus that postponed the start of the campaign from March until last week.

The Brewers and Cardinals were to open a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee with an afternoon contest on Friday.

The postponement for the first MLB outbreak outside the East Coast means six clubs will be idled on Friday due to the virus.

The Miami Marlins have been off since Monday after positive COVID-19 tests during their opening weekend of games at Philadelphia.

The team was quarantined at a Philadelphia hotel after a reported 17 players and two coaches tested positive, wiping out a planned three-game series against Washington in Miami this weekend as originally scheduled.

The Phillies have not played since facing the Marlins after two ballpark clubhouse attendants and a coach tested positive.

The New York Yankees did not play a planned series at Philadelphia over concerns about contracting the virus in the visitors' locker room and a planned weekend series between the Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays was also scrapped.

Related Topics

USA Washington Hotel Toronto Milwaukee St. Louis Philadelphia Miami New York March From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

Battaash sizzles in the Goodwood heat

27 seconds ago

Kashmir belongs to people of Kashmir : Dr. Jaipal ..

29 seconds ago

2 lost their lives in River Haro Khanpur

30 seconds ago

US Awards Medical Supplier $51Mln Contract for COV ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.