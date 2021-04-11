UrduPoint.com
Carreno Busta Wins Marbella Title And Impresses Borg

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Marbella, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pablo Carreno Busta captured his fifth career title at the Andalucia Open on Sunday, making a big impression on watching Swedish legend Bjorn Borg.

Top seed Carreno Busta defeated fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final for his first title on home soil.

Former world number one and 11-time major winner Borg, who was on court for the trophy ceremony, hailed the two players.

"We saw a great final today with two great players and great tennis," said Borg who managed the Club de Tennis Puente Romano in Marbella where the tournament took place when it opened in 1979.

"I think everybody agrees with me on that." Carreno Busta said he was honoured by Borg's praise.

"It's an honour to have Bjorn and also (three-time major winner) Manolo Santana here," Carreno Busta said.

"It's very special to us to play in front of these legends and it's always a pleasure to hear these words from them."

