Open Menu

Central Asian Volleyball League: Pakistan Outplays SL

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 12, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Central Asian Volleyball League: Pakistan outplays SL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The second day of the Central Asian Volleyball League saw Pakistan's team in top form as they defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex here Sunday.

The Green Shirts won the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.

In another match, Turkmenistan beat Kyrgyzstan 3-0, winning in straight sets

25-19, 25-22, 25-21.

The Central Asian Volleyball League is currently underway in Islamabad, featuring six teams from different countries competing in the extravaganza. The event is expected to be a thrilling display of volleyball skills, with top teams vying for the top honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports Sri Lanka Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Sunday Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

4 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

4 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

11 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports