Central Asian Volleyball League: Pakistan outplays SL

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The second day of the Central Asian Volleyball League saw Pakistan's team in top form as they defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex here Sunday.

The Green Shirts won the match in straight sets, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.

In another match, Turkmenistan beat Kyrgyzstan 3-0, winning in straight sets

25-19, 25-22, 25-21.

The Central Asian Volleyball League is currently underway in Islamabad, featuring six teams from different countries competing in the extravaganza. The event is expected to be a thrilling display of volleyball skills, with top teams vying for the top honour.