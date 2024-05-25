Open Menu

Ex-Governor Praises Deaf Team For Winning T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Ex-Governor praises Deaf team for winning T20 World Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali termed the youth of the T20 World Cup winning team as the pride of the nation and assured them of all possible support. The team is expected to be highly motivated, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He was speaking during a ceremony organized at the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in which the young players of the team that won the T20 cricket World Cup abroad were hosted by the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association.

Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other countries played this T20 World Cup tournament abroad in which the Pakistani team exhibited excellent performances. Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali met the players and expressed happiness.

They were told that Manzoor Khan, who won Man of the Series and Man of the Match in the team, belongs to Swabi, while Bilal Khan, a player from Peshawar, is also a part of the team.

Seeing the representation of players from all over the country in the team, Haji Ghulam Ali called it a pride for the nation.

He said that the provincial government, especially the Ministry of sports, should give full encouragement to the youth, for which they would also offer their full support. He said that those who cannot speak or hear have surprised the world with their sport and brought the name of the country and nation to light.

The captain of the team, Zaka Ashraf and the players not only thanked the former governor for extending all out support to them.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Peshawar T20 World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Zaka Ashraf Young Man Swabi Chamber Bilal Khan Ghulam Ali Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

49 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

3 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

9 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

9 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

9 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports