Ex-Governor Praises Deaf Team For Winning T20 World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 25, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali termed the youth of the T20 World Cup winning team as the pride of the nation and assured them of all possible support. The team is expected to be highly motivated, Haji Ghulam Ali said.
He was speaking during a ceremony organized at the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in which the young players of the team that won the T20 cricket World Cup abroad were hosted by the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association.
Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and other countries played this T20 World Cup tournament abroad in which the Pakistani team exhibited excellent performances. Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali met the players and expressed happiness.
They were told that Manzoor Khan, who won Man of the Series and Man of the Match in the team, belongs to Swabi, while Bilal Khan, a player from Peshawar, is also a part of the team.
Seeing the representation of players from all over the country in the team, Haji Ghulam Ali called it a pride for the nation.
He said that the provincial government, especially the Ministry of sports, should give full encouragement to the youth, for which they would also offer their full support. He said that those who cannot speak or hear have surprised the world with their sport and brought the name of the country and nation to light.
The captain of the team, Zaka Ashraf and the players not only thanked the former governor for extending all out support to them.
APP/ijz
