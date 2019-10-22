Central Punjab and Northern join Southern Punjab and Sindh in National T20 2nd XI semis

Central Punjab and Northern joined table-toppers Southern Punjab and Sindh in the semi-finals of the National T20 2nd XI tournament with wins over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan respectively at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd October, 2019) Central Punjab and Northern joined table-toppers Southern Punjab and Sindh in the semi-finals of the National T20 2nd XI tournament with wins over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan respectively at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 148 for nine after opting to bat first. Asad Afridi top-scored with 43 off 25 balls, his innings included three fours and three sixes. Mehran Ibrahim made 31 off 26 balls, the two rescued the side after Ehsan Adil and Bilawal Iqbal had reduced them to 34 for four. Ehsan finished with three wickets for 16 runs in his four overs which included a maiden over while Bilawal took two wickets for 33 runs.

In reply, Central Punjab batsmen chose an attacking approach which helped them chase down the target with 20 balls to spare, the big win gave them a much needed surge in the net-run-rate and confirmed their semi-final spot. Muhammad Saad scored an unbeaten 35-ball 59 with the help of three fours and four sixes. Nauman Anwar scored 50 off 37 balls with the help of four fours and three sixes.

Sameen Gul with two wickets for 23 runs in two overs was the most successful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler.

Balochistan after opting to bat first posted 147 for seven against Northern. Balochistan were reduced to 96 for seven when Nazar Hussain (39 not out, seven fours) and Dawood Khan 13 not out joined hands to take the score to 147 for seven through their unbroken 51-run stand for the eight wicket. Left-arm-spinners Raza Hasan and Noman Ali took two wickets each for Northern.

In the first semi-final on Wednesday, table-toppers Southern Punjab will take on Central Punjab (fourth in the table) while second placed Sindh will play (third placed) Northern in the second semi-final.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, National Stadium, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 148 for 9, 20 overs (Asad Afridi 43, Mehran Ibrahim 31; Ehsan Adil 3-16, Bilawal Iqbal 2-33)

Central Punjab 149 for 4, 16.4 overs (Muhammad Saad 59, Nauman Anwar 50; Sameen Gul 2-23)

Result: Central Punjab won by six wickets

Northern v Balochistan, National Stadium, Karachi

Balochistan 147 for 7, 20 overs (Nazar Hussain 39 not out, Jalat Khan 18; Raza Hasan 2-22, Noman Ali 2-31)

Northern 151 for 5, 17 overs (Shoaib Ahmed Minhas 37, Zeeshan Malik 37 ; Nazar Hussain 2-32)

Result: Northern won by five wickets