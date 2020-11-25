UrduPoint.com
Champions League Winner Lewandowski Named On Shortlist For Best FIFA Award

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:25 PM

European player of the year Robert Lewandowski is one of 10 players on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player award unveiled Wednesday, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :European player of the year Robert Lewandowski is one of 10 players on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men's Player award unveiled Wednesday, alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Besides Polish striker Lewandowski, one other winner of the Champions League with Bayern Munich made the list, Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who joined Liverpool in September.

The English champions also count Senegal's Sadio Mane, Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Dutchman Virgil van Dijk on the shortlist.

Paris Saint-Germain, beaten Champions League finalists, are represented by Mbappe and Neymar.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos complete the list.

Argentinian coach Marcelo Bielsa, who led Leeds into the English Premier League, headlines a list for the men's coach award, which also features Bayern's Hans-Dieter Flick, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane.

Three finalists from categories also including men and women's goalkeepers, and women's players and coaches will be announced on December 11, with the award handed out on December 17.

Shortlists for Best FIFA awardsMen: Thiago Alcantara (ESP/Bayern Munchen/Liverpool), Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (BEL/Manchester City), Robert Lewandowski (POL/Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (SEN/Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (FRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona), Neymar (BRA/Paris Saint-Germain), Sergio Ramos (ESP/Real Madrid), Mohamed Salah (EGY/Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (NED/Liverpool)Women: Lucy Bronze (ENG/Lyon/Manchester City), Delphine Cascarino (FRA/Lyon), Caroline Graham Hansen (NOR/Barcelona), Pernille Harder (DEN/Wolfsburg/Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (ESP/Barcelona), Ji So-yun (KOR/Chelsea), Sam Kerr (AUS/Chelsea), Saki Kumagai (JPN/Lyon), Dzsenifer Marozsan (GER/Lyon), Vivianne Miedema (NED/Arsenal), Wendie Renard (FRA/Lyon)

