UrduPoint.com

Change Of Timanovskaya's Athletic Affiliation May Take Several Years - Warsaw

Zeeshan Mehtab 38 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Change of Timanovskaya's Athletic Affiliation May Take Several Years - Warsaw

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The decision on whether Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya will become an authorized neutral athlete or compete under the flag of another country may take several years, Tomasz Majewski, the vice president of the Polish Athletic Association, told Sputnik.

The Olympics scandal around Timanovskaya erupted last week after the athlete publicly criticized her coaches for including her in the 4 x 400m relay without her knowledge and consent. The National Olympic Committee of Belarus explained later that the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional state. Timanovskaya, in turn, said the Belarusian authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return home and that she would seek asylum in Europe.

"If we are talking about competing for [another national] team, this is a matter of three years of sports quarantine," Majewski said, adding that the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel "meets several times a year and approves the transfer of athletes from one national team to another.

"

In the event that Timanovskaya chooses to compete under the Polish flag, she would require citizenship there, the sports official explained.

At the same time, Majewski noted that Belarus would challenge Timanovskaya's possible decision to go neutral.

"I can assume in advance that the Belarusian federation will protest and seek the disqualification of this athlete," he added.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday that Timanovskaya was granted a Polish humanitarian visa. The athlete has flown to Austria, whence she will likely travel to Warsaw.

Related Topics

Protest World Scandal Sports Europe Warsaw Same Austria Belarus May Visa Citizenship Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in ..

Many ministers of Sindh cabinet lose ministries in recent reshuffle

4 minutes ago
 Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant ..

Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good mov ..

4 minutes ago
 July 2021 marks as the highest performing month fo ..

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Huss ..

Secrecy in LNG purchases assailed: Mian Zahid Hussain

18 minutes ago
 Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets sta ..

Kashmir Premier League: Online sale of tickets starts today

24 minutes ago
 Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of en ..

Al Ain Municipality conducts study on future of entertainment facilities

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.