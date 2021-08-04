WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The decision on whether Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya will become an authorized neutral athlete or compete under the flag of another country may take several years, Tomasz Majewski, the vice president of the Polish Athletic Association, told Sputnik.

The Olympics scandal around Timanovskaya erupted last week after the athlete publicly criticized her coaches for including her in the 4 x 400m relay without her knowledge and consent. The National Olympic Committee of Belarus explained later that the coaching staff of the Belarusian athletics team decided to send the sprinter home due to her emotional state. Timanovskaya, in turn, said the Belarusian authorities "forcibly" tried to make her return home and that she would seek asylum in Europe.

"If we are talking about competing for [another national] team, this is a matter of three years of sports quarantine," Majewski said, adding that the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel "meets several times a year and approves the transfer of athletes from one national team to another.

"

In the event that Timanovskaya chooses to compete under the Polish flag, she would require citizenship there, the sports official explained.

At the same time, Majewski noted that Belarus would challenge Timanovskaya's possible decision to go neutral.

"I can assume in advance that the Belarusian federation will protest and seek the disqualification of this athlete," he added.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said on Monday that Timanovskaya was granted a Polish humanitarian visa. The athlete has flown to Austria, whence she will likely travel to Warsaw.