Chelsea's Aubameyang Primed To Avenge Bitter Arsenal Exit

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

London, Nov 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "excited" by the challenge of facing Arsenal on Sunday as the Chelsea striker aims to avenge his acrimonious departure from the Premier League leaders.

Aubameyang was exiled by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last season following a series of disciplinary issues before joining Barcelona in January.

The 33-year-old's misdemeanours mainly surrounded his poor time-keeping. He was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and the remainder of his contract was ripped up.

But the Gabon forward returned to the Premier League in September when Chelsea swooped on deadline day, giving him the chance to go head to head with Arteta for the first time since his bitter exit.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter admitted Aubameyang is fired up by the prospect of taking on his former club.

"I think he's looking forward to the game, excited for it," Potter said.

"Arsenal are doing really well and the history makes it an interesting one for Auba." Aubameyang was one of Arsenal's most popular players with fans during four years in north London, making his departure all the more shocking.

Signed by Potter's predecessor Thomas Tuchel, Aubameyang has made a solid start to life with Chelsea, scoring three times in 11 appearances.

However, Potter is keen to ensure the 33-year-old's revenge mission does not serve as a distraction when Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge this weekend.

"The past is the past as far as we're concerned. I don't think we should make it about him," Potter said.

"He is an important part of the team for us but it takes everybody, not just one person."

