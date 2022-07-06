UrduPoint.com

China Adds Five Players To FIBA Asia Cup Roster After Several COVID-19 Cases

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) has added five players to China's roster for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup, after several members in the China side playing in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Australia tested positive for the COVID-19.

China had two wins and two losses in the World Cup Asian qualifiers recently held in Melbourne, Australia, and secured their berth in the next phase of the qualifiers. The team has transferred to Indonesia in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup starting on July 12.

In a statement, the CBA said that several members in the visiting team had tested positive for COVID-19 during the qualifiers, and the organization immediately launched its emergency plan by isolating and treating those who had tested positive and arranging medical and managerial staff to accompany them in Melbourne.

As the remaining members transferred to Indonesia on Wednesday, the CBA has added five players to the roster to continue the team's Asia Cup campaign.

Those staying in Melbourne will join the team if they recover before the tournament kicks off.

China will face South Korea, Bahrain and Chinese Taipei in the group stage of the FIBA Asia Cup.

The CBA also said that part of China's national 3X3 basketball team training and competing overseas have tested positive for COVID-19. The CBA say they have arranged experts to conduct remote medical guidance to the team and will spare no effort in offering support and assistance.

"Everyone in the national team is well aware of the difficulties, risks and challenges ahead, but they choose to do their best to fight for the country. The CBA pay tribute to them for their courage and commitment, and to those people standing behind and supporting them at this moment," read the CBA statement.

