China Head For Diving Sweep At World Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 03, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Budapest, July 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :China closed in on a sweep of the diving at the World Aquatic Championships in Budapest as Olympic champions Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's 3m synchronised event on Sunday.

Only one diving event remained, the men's 10m platform. Chinese divers Yang Jian and Hao Yang Hao qualified first and second.

Chen grabbed her second gold in two days after winning Friday's 3m springboard. The 23-year-old also won gold in that event in Tokyo last year.

On Sunday, the Chinese pair scored 343.14 points to finish far ahead of Japan's Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto (303). Keeney Maddison and Anabelle Smith from Australia were third.

The two-week aquatic championships end on Sunday evening with the men's water polo final between Italy and Spain.

The United States will finish with the most total medals, but China will draw level on 18 golds if one of the Yangs win.

Italy are certain to finish third.

