China is all set to open up to the world through Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :China is all set for opening up to the world, future and modernisation through its Beijing 2022 Winter Games drive in an effort to get multiple goals along with the comity of nations.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games, also known as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be grandly held from February 4, 2022. Beijing, the only city in the world that has hosted the Summer and Winter Olympics, will make unique contributions to the international Olympic Movement.

The Chinese government has attached great importance to the preparations for the Games.

President Xi Jinping pointed out in a phone conversation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach that China is willing to join the IOC and other countries in ensuring safe and smooth hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing Winter Olympics and contributing to an early victory for the international community over the pandemic, recovery of the world economy, and safeguarding the lives and health of the people of all countries.

President Thomas Bach reaffirmed that the IOC supports China's concept of hosting a green, inclusive, open and clean Winter Olympics and stands ready to work with China to ensure a successful, splendid and safe Games, which will not only realize the vision of promoting winter sports among 300 million Chinese people, but also strongly advance the development of international Olympic Movement. The IOC stays committed to upholding the Olympic spirit and opposing the politicization of sports and is ready to continue strengthening long-term strategic cooperation with China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged organisers of the 2022 Winter Olympics to fulfill China's commitment of hosting a "fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Games" and stressed for a green, inclusive, open and clean Olympic Games.

Opening on 4 February 2022, the Games will feature 7 sports, 15 disciplines and 109 events. The disciplines include Short Track Speed Skating, Speed Skating, Figure Skat - ing, Ice Hockey, Curling, Bobsleigh, Skeleton, Luge, Biathlon, Nordic Combined, Ski Jumping, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing and Snowboard.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will comprise of 6 sports, including Para Biathlon, Wheelchair Curling, Para Ice Hockey, Para Alpine Skiing, Para Cross-Country Skiing and Para Snowboard.

The Beijing Zone, with a total of 28 competition and non-competition venues; 17 existing, 6 newly built, 3 temporary and 2 other pending venues, will host the opening and closing ceremonies and 37 events across 7 disciplines; Curling, Ice Hockey, Short Track Speed Skating, Figure Skating, Speed Skating, Snowboard and Freestyle Skiing of 4 winter sports during the Olympic Winter Games.

The Yanqing Zone, located 74 kilometres northwest of Central Beijing and with a total of 5 competition and non-competition venues, will host 21 events across 4 disciplines of 3 sports during the Olympic Winter Games.

Zhangjiakou City located in the northwest of Hebei Province and about 180 kilometres away from Beijing with 10 competition and non-competition venues, will host 51 events across 6 disciplines of Snowboard, Freestyle Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, Nordic Combined and Biathlon of Skiing and Biathlon during the Olympic Winter Games.

Beijing 2022 Mascot for the Olympic Winter Games Bing Dwen Dwen Cheerful Panda as Olympic Mascot which is an ambassador for winter sports. Bing is the Chinese character for ice, while Dwen Dwen is a common nickname in China for children that implies healthiness, cuteness, and ingenuousness and the characteristics also shared with pandas.

Clothed in a full body suit of ice, a symbol of purity and strength, Bing Dwen Dwen wants to emulate the physical and mental power of Olympians and to help spread the enduring Olympic spirit. The heart shape in its left palm will represent the host country's hospitality, and the mascot is expected to connect and bring joy to people participating and watching the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 from all over the world.

Bing Dwen Dwen means Beijing 2022 is embracing new technologies that will bring about a future with infinite possibilities.

In Beijing 2022 Mascot, the Shuey Rhon Rhon is a glowing Chinese lantern ready to welcome friends from around the world for a big party. Exuding positivity, the glow emanating from its heart will symbolise the inspiring warmth, friendship, courage, and perseverance of Para athletes that light up the dreams of millions every day.

The Chinese lantern is a millennia-old cultural symbol associated with harvest, celebration, prosperity and brightness. Red is the most auspicious and festive colour in the country to shows that the Games will coincide with Chinese New Year celebrations in February and March 2022.

The overall design on Shuey Rhon Rhon will symbolise peace, friendship and good fortune.

Shuey is the Chinese character for snow. The first Rhon in the mascot's Chinese name means "to include, to tolerate", while the second Rhon means "to melt, to fuse" and "warm" which expresses the hope that there would be more inclusion for people with impairments, and more dialogue and understanding between cultures of the world.

