China's men's team will participate in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), the sport's governing body FIVB announced on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :China's men's team will participate in the 2022 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), the sport's governing body FIVB announced on Friday.

China, which was absent from the VNL 2021 men's games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will send the men's team back to the VNL line-up, the country's volleyball association confirmed its plan to Xinhua on Saturday.

The 16 teams that make up the 2022 league are China, Brazil, Japan, Iran, the United States, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Austria, Canada, Argentina, Poland, Italy, France, Germany, Serbia and Bulgaria.

The VNL 2022 has six stops with Brazil's Brasilia and Canada's Ottawa to host the first week of competitions. The second week's matches will move to Quezon, the Philippines and Sofia, Bulgaria. In the third week, games will take place in Osaka, Japan and Gdansk, Poland.

The host city of the VNL 2022 finals is yet to be announced.