China Slams US Diplomatic Boycott Of Olympics As 'ideological Prejudice'

Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

China slams US diplomatic boycott of Olympics as 'ideological prejudice'

China said Tuesday it was firmly opposed to a United States diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, threatening countermeasures and slamming the announcement as violating "political neutrality in sport"

Beijing, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :China said Tuesday it was firmly opposed to a United States diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, threatening countermeasures and slamming the announcement as violating "political neutrality in sport".

"The US attempt to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics out of ideological prejudice, based on lies and rumours, will only expose (its) sinister intentions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

