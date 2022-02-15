UrduPoint.com

China's Olympic Ski Jumping Venue "outstanding Building Project," Says Architect

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding building project," says architect

Architect Hans-Martin Renn, who helped design China's National Ski Jumping Center for the ongoing Winter Olympics, hailed the facility as an "outstanding building project," the Neue Zurcher Zeitung daily newspaper has reported

GENEVA, Feb. 15 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Architect Hans-Martin Renn, who helped design China's National Ski Jumping Center for the ongoing Winter Olympics, hailed the facility as an "outstanding building project," the Neue Zurcher Zeitung daily newspaper has reported.

"I've never worked on anything like this before," Renn was quoted by the German-language daily on Feb. 11 as saying, who entered the field of planning ski jumping venues more than 15 years ago.

Located in the Zhangjiakou competition zone, the National Ski Jumping Center, as one of the Beijing 2022 outdoor venues, was nicknamed "Snow Ruyi," as it has an "S-type" curve that resembles the shape of "Ruyi," a traditional Chinese ornament symbolizing good luck.

Renn, chairman of the sub-committee for ski jumping hills at the International Ski Federation, said he supported the subsequent use of the facility which could help turn the region into a tourist destination.

"The jumps would then be more of a monument with a viewing platform," Renn said.

Related Topics

Snow China Zhangjiakou Beijing Olympics Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard b ..

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022, C ..

6 minutes ago
 Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

6 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

8 minutes ago
 PWAI, PAL to organize "Zikr-e-Faiz" on Feb 17

PWAI, PAL to organize "Zikr-e-Faiz" on Feb 17

8 minutes ago
 China's He Jinbo fails to qualify for men's freesk ..

China's He Jinbo fails to qualify for men's freeski slopestyle finals at Beijing ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>