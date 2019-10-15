China,Singapore claim wins in world university dragon boat invitational race

Universities from China and Singapore claimed gold medals in the 2019 World University Dragon Boat Invitational Race held in Zunyi, Guizhou province of China on Sunday

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Universities from China and Singapore claimed gold medals in the 2019 World University Dragon Boat Invitational Race held in Zunyi , Guizhou province of China on Sunday

The National University of Singapore grabbed the titles in the women's 200, 500 and 2000 meter races, while the gold medals in men's and mixed 200 meter, 500 and 2000 meter races were pocketed by China's universities.

Wuhan University won the men's 200m and 2000m, Nankai University became the champions in the men's 500m race, and local favorites Zunyi Medical University took two golds, respectively in the mixed 2000m and 500m races.

The tournament, initiated in 2015, has attracted 368 athletes from 23 universities, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Stanford University and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU).

"Enjoy the race and enjoy communicating with the people here," said Lukasz Tomasik, a Polish from KNU, adding that this tournament gave him a great opportunity to learn more about the Chinese culture and people.

"When you are here in China, you feel totally different, you can see the cities and towns and you can talk with the local people, which will make you better understand this country," he said.