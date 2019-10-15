UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China,Singapore Claim Wins In World University Dragon Boat Invitational Race

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:08 PM

China,Singapore claim wins in world university dragon boat invitational race

Universities from China and Singapore claimed gold medals in the 2019 World University Dragon Boat Invitational Race held in Zunyi, Guizhou province of China on Sunday

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Universities from China and Singapore claimed gold medals in the 2019 World University Dragon Boat Invitational Race held in Zunyi, Guizhou province of China on Sunday.

The National University of Singapore grabbed the titles in the women's 200, 500 and 2000 meter races, while the gold medals in men's and mixed 200 meter, 500 and 2000 meter races were pocketed by China's universities.

Wuhan University won the men's 200m and 2000m, Nankai University became the champions in the men's 500m race, and local favorites Zunyi Medical University took two golds, respectively in the mixed 2000m and 500m races.

The tournament, initiated in 2015, has attracted 368 athletes from 23 universities, including Peking University, Tsinghua University, Stanford University and Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv (KNU).

"Enjoy the race and enjoy communicating with the people here," said Lukasz Tomasik, a Polish from KNU, adding that this tournament gave him a great opportunity to learn more about the Chinese culture and people.

"When you are here in China, you feel totally different, you can see the cities and towns and you can talk with the local people, which will make you better understand this country," he said.

Related Topics

World China Zunyi Singapore Women Sunday 2015 2019 Gold National University From Race

Recent Stories

Indian Occupied-Kashmir: 12 women including Farooq ..

11 minutes ago

UAE concludes participation in Arab Human Rights C ..

26 minutes ago

Air quality goes worse for 3rd week in federal cap ..

3 minutes ago

Cavusoglu Held Talks With Pompeo Amid Military Ope ..

3 minutes ago

Another Man Detained in Moscow Riots Case - Russia ..

3 minutes ago

PTI Govt taking effective measures in agriculture, ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.