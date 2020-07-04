Chinese badminton superstar Lin Dan retires at 36

Beijing, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan, arguably the greatest badminton player of all time, announced his retirement on Saturday aged 36.

It means that Lin, who won gold at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, will not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back to next summer because of coronavirus.

The end of Lin's glorious career comes just over a year after the retirement of his great rival and friend, the Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei.