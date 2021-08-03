Chinese Gymnast Zou Wins Olympic Gold in Parallel Bars Competition at Tokyo Games

Jingyuan Zou from China won the parallel bars Olympic gold in artistic Gymnastics on Tuesday at Tokyo Games

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Jingyuan Zou from China won the parallel bars Olympic gold in artistic Gymnastics on Tuesday at Tokyo Games.

Germany's Lukas Dauser claimed the silver medal, and the bronze went to Ferhat Arican from Turkey.