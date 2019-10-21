UrduPoint.com
Cholistan Jeep Rally To Be Held In February 2020

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:53 PM

Cholistan Jeep Rally to be held in February 2020

Cholistan Jeep Rally would be held in February 2020 in a befitting manner and all the resources would be brought into operation to organize the rally on international standards

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Cholistan Jeep Rally would be held in February 2020 in a befitting manner and all the resources would be brought into operation to organize the rally on international standards.

This was stated by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while presiding over a meeting at his office here Monday.

He said arrangements were being made for organizing motorbike race on a test basis. He said the sports event would be advertised internationally to introduce the rich culture of Cholistan to the world.

He said all the initial operational arrangements would be finalized till November 30.

