Chris Woakes re-enters in top 10 of ICC Test rankings for all-rounders

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Chris Woakes made a brilliant comeback into the England squad in the fourth Test against India at the Oval, performing well with both the bat and the ball, and moving up in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings.

Despite England losing the contest on the final day, Woakes was a star performer for the home side, scalping seven wickets in the match while also scoring a half-century in the first innings.

The performance in the match has enabled him to jump into the top 10 in the Test rankings for all-rounders, gaining two spots up to No.9. In the bowling rankings for Test, James Anderson dropped down two spots to No.7. with Neil Wagner and Kagiso Rabada gaining one spot each, to jump up to No.5 and N.6 respectively. In the batting rankings for Tests, the top.10 remained the same with every player retaining their positions. The ODI rankings also saw some movements, with Kane Williamson moving up a spot to No.9 while Quinton de Kock dropped down two spots to No.10 in the batting charts.

Jaaneman Malan also moved up 31 places to No.

34 in the rankings. Charith Asalanka's 196 runs in the series against South Africa also saw him jumping up 122 places to the 66th position. The bowling rankings for ODI saw all the top 10 players retain their spots. The same was the case with the ranking charts for the all-rounders. With the action coming in thick and fast in the shortest format of the game, there were some significant movements in the T20I rankings across all disciplines. In the batting rankings, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis and Rassie van der Dussen all gained one spot each — moving up to No.3, No.8 and No.9 respectively. Ireland's Paul Stirling was another notable gainer, moving up nine spots to No.14. In the bowling charts, Australian spin duo Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa moved up one spot each to No.6 and No.7 in the rankings respectively. Shakib Al Hasan also moved into the top 10, gaining three spots to jump up to No.9. The all-rounder rankings also witnessed some movements as Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl gained one spot up to No.8. Zeeshan Maqsood of Oman also moved into the top 10, gaining one spot.