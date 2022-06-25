Bethesda, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Chun In-gee extended her lead at the Women's PGA Championship on Friday, firing a three-under-par 69 to open up a six-stroke advantage at the halfway stage as she hunts down a third major title.

The 27-year-old South Korean had demolished Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, in Thursday's first round, shooting a course record eight-under-64 that left awed rivals in disbelief -- and five shots adrift.

Chun found the going slightly harder on Friday, opening with three early birdies before back-to-back bogeys checked her progress just before the turn.

However, she regained those two strokes with birdies on the 10th and 18th to maintain a vice-like grip on the lead heading into the weekend on 11 under with a 36-hole aggregate 133.

Chun admitted she had felt under pressure after her scintillating opening round.

"I got a little pressure for sure because after I had a great first round, everyone (talked) about how you are, like, five-shot lead," she said.

"Now I'm in a good position. Everyone's expectations are really high.

"So it was a little tough to make focus, but I believe it's another process in my life ... So I just want to enjoy my next two days."Chun's nearest rivals are New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who moved up the leaderboard with a five-under-par 67, and in-form Jennifer Kupcho, who shot seven birdies and three bogeys in a four-under-par 68.

Kupcho and Ko are five under for the tournament.