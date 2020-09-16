UrduPoint.com
Colombia's Lopez Wins On Tour Summit, Roglic Extends Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 09:12 PM

Colombia's Lopez wins on Tour summit, Roglic extends lead

Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday to climb third in the overall standings as race leader Primoz Roglic extended his advantage

Mribel, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez won stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday to climb third in the overall standings as race leader Primoz Roglic extended his advantage.

The race climbed to 2,304m altitude atop the Col de La Loze where Slovenian rookie Tadej Pogacar lost a handful of seconds to his compatriot Roglic in the race for the yellow jersey on a day the 2019 champion Egan Bernal withdrew.

More Stories From Sports

