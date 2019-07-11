UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Distributes Cricket Kits Among Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

Commissioner distributes cricket kits among players

The divisional administration is taking measures for provision of sports facilities to young players in order to polish their talent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :The divisional administration is taking measures for provision of sports facilities to young players in order to polish their talent.

He expressed these views while distributing cricket kits among players of U-17 cricket summer training camp which was arranged at Bohranwali ground by the divisional administration here Thursday. MPA Latif Nazar, Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, ACG Musawar Niazi, Cricket Star Saeed Anwar, Cricket Coach Anjum Mushtaq and others were present on the occasion.

The Commissioner congratulated the young cricketers for successful completion of training and advised them to work hard in the game.

He said that a number of measures were being taken for providing maximum sports facilities to youth to bring them in the play grounds under the vision of present govt.

He appreciated the efforts of sports department for successfully holding of Under 17 Cricket Summer Training Camp and said that the programs of competitions of different games should be continued to engage the youth in healthy activities.

