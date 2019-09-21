Coric reaches first final of year in Saint Petersburg

Croatia's Borna Coric reached his first ATP final of the season on Saturday with victory over Joao Sousa in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Croatia's Borna Coric reached his first ATP final of the season on Saturday with victory over Joao Sousa in Saint Petersburg

The world number 15 beat his Portuguese opponent 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against either home favourite Daniil Medvedev or Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

It was the third straight match that Coric had won from a set down.

"I don't like (losing the first set), either. I would love to be in two sets. Maybe one day, hopefully it's going to come," he said.

The fourth seed was facing defeat late in the second set, but he saved three break points in the 11th game to secure a tie-break, which he won before racing through the deciding set.