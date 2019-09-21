UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coric Reaches First Final Of Year In Saint Petersburg

Zeeshan Mehtab 20 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:24 PM

Coric reaches first final of year in Saint Petersburg

Croatia's Borna Coric reached his first ATP final of the season on Saturday with victory over Joao Sousa in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Croatia's Borna Coric reached his first ATP final of the season on Saturday with victory over Joao Sousa in Saint Petersburg.

The world number 15 beat his Portuguese opponent 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against either home favourite Daniil Medvedev or Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

It was the third straight match that Coric had won from a set down.

"I don't like (losing the first set), either. I would love to be in two sets. Maybe one day, hopefully it's going to come," he said.

The fourth seed was facing defeat late in the second set, but he saved three break points in the 11th game to secure a tie-break, which he won before racing through the deciding set.

Related Topics

World Petersburg Sunday From Love

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

57 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.