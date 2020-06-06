UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Outbreak Forces Postponement Of Greek Super League Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Coronavirus outbreak forces postponement of Greek Super League match

Athens, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Greek Super League announced on Friday the postponement of the scheduled play-off match between Xanthi and Atromitos due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in the Xanthi area.

The contest was originally scheduled for Saturday and then moved up to Sunday in order to give time for health authorities to provide assurances that the players would not be in danger of catching the virus.

"The match has been postponed for precautionary reasons and will be rescheduled at another date," the league said in a statement.

"Health has to do with the Primary concern of all participants and a reasonable amount of time is required to draw safe conclusions from the results of sampling tests conducted in the region of Xanthi." It was reported that Atromitos had made the request for "a detailed and complete picture of the situation in Xanthi in order for the guarantee of the safety and health of all those involved in the match.

" After consultations between the league, the two teams involved and government health authorities, it was decided to postpone the match for a later date.

On Friday, it was reported that at least seven coronavirus cases were reported in the northern Greek region of Xanthi which has a population of about 50,000.

The Super League comes out of a nearly three-month lockdown on Saturday with two play-off contests scheduled, Volos at Panionios and OFI at Aris.

On Sunday, Olympiakos are at PAOK and Panathinaikos go to AEK.

No spectators will be allowed and strict health protocols will be followed by the players.

