UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black Reach Semifinals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 07, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Master Paints Black reach semifinals

Team Master Paints Black qualified for the semifinals of Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints while due to having equal points, now the fourth semifinalist will be decided on penalty shoots between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes on Thursday, here at Jinnah Polo Fields.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Team Master Paints Black qualified for the semifinals of Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints while due to having equal points, now the fourth semifinalist will be decided on penalty shoots between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes on Thursday, here at Jinnah Polo Fields.

The most important match of the day was contested between Master Paints Black and Platinum Homes team and after a tough fight, Master Paints Black won it by 9-7� and also booked berth in the semifinals by winning all the three matches they played so far.

Manuel Carranza fired in five fantastic goals for Master Paints Black, while substitute player Mir Huzaifa Ahmed pumped in fabulous four goals and Sufi Mohammad Haroon struck one. For the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi hammered a quartet while Agha Musa banged in a brace and Qadir Ashfaq scored one goal.

The second match of the day also proved a thrilling one, where Guard Group defeated Kalabagh/Zacky Farms by a narrow margin of 8-7�. For Guard Group, Temur Ali Malik smashed in superb five goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick. From Kalabagh/Zacky Farms, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Jalal Arsalan thrashed in five goals while Malik Ali and Nazar Dean Ali Khan scored one goal each.

The third and final match proved a one-sided affair, where Diamond Paints overpowered Ream Rijas Group by 12-3�. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) pumpedin superb seven goals while Ahmed Ali Tawana and Abdul Rahman Monnoo thrashed in two goals each Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one. Omer Elahi Sheikh scored one goal from Rijas Group, while they also had a handicap advantage of two and a half goals.

Related Topics

Polo All From

Recent Stories

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

Saba Faisal ends ties with son, daughter-in-law

8 minutes ago
 Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan ..

Meeting held regarding ETI-GB implementation plan post extension period 2022-25

1 minute ago
 Athletic boys competitions held

Athletic boys competitions held

1 minute ago
 IHC adjourns appeals in Axact fake degree appeals

IHC adjourns appeals in Axact fake degree appeals

1 minute ago
 UNICEF Calls for Removing Children's Personal Info ..

UNICEF Calls for Removing Children's Personal Info From Ukraine's Myrotvorets We ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.