Corps Commander Polo Cup to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints will roll stroll into action tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground.

According to JPF President Lt Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, top 10 teams are participating in this eight-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Remounts, Faisal Funds Polo, Barry's, Master Paints and Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints while Pool B comprises Platinum Homes, 4 Corps, BN Polo/Diamond Paints, Rijas Development/Master Paints and Imperial Homes.

He said that top national and international players will be vying for top honours in the tournament, which has been sponsored by Diamond Paints. Throughout the week, the action-packed matches will be contested at Pakistan Park, Fortress Stadium and Jinnah Polo Fields while the finals will be played on Sunday at JPF ground.

Today (Tuesday), Faisal Funds Polo will vie against Barry's in the first match of the day at 12:00 pm while Master Paints will take on Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints at 01:15 pm in the second match of the day while 4 Corps will compete against BN Polo/Diamond Paints in the third match of the day at Fortress Stadium at 3:00 pm.

The JPF President thanked Diamond Paints Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Shoaib Ahmadfor sponsoring this prestigious tournament and also expressed his gratitude to Mir Shoaibfor always supporting and promoting the game of polo in Pakistan.