Cottrell strikes for Windies as New Zealand suffer woeful start

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell removed both New Zealand openers for golden ducks in a dramatic first over of a World Cup match at Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell removed both New Zealand openers for golden ducks in a dramatic first over of a World Cup match at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss, left-arm quick Cottrell was on target first ball with a delivery that thudded into the pads of Martin Guptill.

Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge initially said "not out" but the West Indies successfully reviewed the decision, with replays showing the ball had pitched in line and would have hit leg stump.

Guptill, who made a World Cup record 237 not out when New Zealand beat the West Indies in a 2015 quarter-final in Wellington, had to go and the Black Caps were none for one.

Misfielding by Carlos Brathwaite allowed New Zealand captain and new batsman Kane Williamson, fresh from his match-winning century against South Africa, to get off the mark with an all-run four.

Williamson then cover-drove Cottrell for three off the fourth ball of the over to leave Colin Munro, his side's other opener on strike.

He too fell first ball, beaten completely by another yorker that smashed into his stumps.

For the second time in the over Cottrell, still a serving member of the Jamaica Defence Force, greeted a wicket with his trademark military salute.

Ross Taylor hit a three off the last ball of an extraordinary first over to leave New Zealand 10-2.

It was only the second time both openers in a World Cup match had fallen for first-ball noughts, with Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne and Tillakaratne Dilshan collecting golden ducks against Afghanistan four years ago.

But they fell to two different bowlers -- Dawlat Zadran and Shapoor Zadran.

The West Indies were seventh in the 10-team round-robin group table before the start of Saturday's matches and struggling to qualify for the semi-finals after losing to Bangladesh last time out.

But Williamson, the skipper of a New Zealand side who are currently unbeaten at the World Cup as they look to go one better than their losing appearance in the 2015 final, said at the toss: "We know without a doubt the threat West Indies pose.

"They can beat anybody. They've got some world-class players."