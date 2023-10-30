Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Pune on Monday

Pune, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Pune on Monday:

Sri Lanka

P. Nissanka c Gurbaz b Omarzai 46

D. Karunaratne lbw b Farooqi 15

K. Mendis c sub (Najibullah Zadran) b Mujeeb 39

S. Samarawickrama lbw b Mujeeb 36

C. Asalanka c Rashid b Farooqi 22

D. de Silva b Rashid 14

A. Mathews c Nabi b Farooqi 23

D. Chameera run out (Ibrahim Zadran) 1

M. Theekshana b Farooqi 29

K. Rajitha run out (Gurbaz) 5

D. Madushanka not out 0

Extras (lb2, w9) 11

Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 241

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Karunaratne), 2-84 (Nissanka), 3-134 (Mendis), 4-139 (Samarawickrama), 5-167 (De Silva), 6-180 (Asalanka), 7-185 (Chameera), 8-230 (Theekshana), 9-239 (Mathews), 10-241 (Rajitha)

Bowling: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-38-2; Fazalhaq Farooqi 10-1-34-4; Naveen-ul-Haq 6.

3-0-47-0 (2w); Azmatullah Omarzai 7-0-37-1 (1w); Rashid Khan 10-0-50-1 (2w); Mohammad Nabi 6-0-33-0

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Madushanka 0

Ibrahim Zadran c Karunaratne b Madushanka 39

Rahmat Shah c Karunaratne b Rajitha 62

Hashmatullah Shahidi not out 58

Azmatullah Omarzai not out 73

Extras (lb1, w9) 10

Total (3 wkts, 45.2 overs) 242

Did not bat: Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Gurbaz), 2-73 (Ibrahim), 3-131 (Rahmat)

Bowling: Madushanka 9-0-48-2 (3w); Rajitha 10-0-48-1 (2w); Mathews 3-0-18-0; Chameera 9.2-0-51-0; Theekshana 10-0-55-0 (3w); De Silva 4-0-21-0

result: Afghanistan won by seven wickets

Toss: Afghanistan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Richard Illingworth (ENG)

tv Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)