Open Menu

Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st ODI Scores

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2024 | 11:55 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka 255 all out in 48.5 overs (Janith Liyanage 67, Kusal Mendis 59; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-44, Taskin Ahmed 3-60) vs Bangladesh 257-4 in 44.

4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 122 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 73 not out; Dilshan Madushanka 2-44)

Toss: Sri Lanka

result: Bangladesh won by six wickets

Series: Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Chittagong Lead Mushfiqur Rahim Taskin Ahmed Kusal Mendis All From

Recent Stories

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

3 minutes ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

3 minutes ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

35 minutes ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

44 minutes ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

45 minutes ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

48 minutes ago
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

48 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafia ..

CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals

44 minutes ago
 PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik M ..

PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

44 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise v ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz pays surprise visit to PIC

44 minutes ago
 Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: ..

Methane emissions from energy sector rose in 2023: IEA

49 minutes ago
 Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win agains ..

Najmul guides Bangladesh to comfortable win against Sri Lanka

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports