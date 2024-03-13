Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st ODI Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Brief scores from the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Brief scores from the first one-day international between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Chittagong on Wednesday:
Sri Lanka 255 all out in 48.5 overs (Janith Liyanage 67, Kusal Mendis 59; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 3-44, Taskin Ahmed 3-60) vs Bangladesh 257-4 in 44.
4 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 122 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 73 not out; Dilshan Madushanka 2-44)
Toss: Sri Lanka
result: Bangladesh won by six wickets
Series: Bangladesh lead three-match series 1-0
