ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 fixture schedule announced

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the fixtures for the ninth ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 taking place from October 3 to 20 in Bangladesh, an event that promises to inspire and connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.

Ten teams would play 23 matches, over 18 action-packed days, at two venues in Bangladesh, the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet as the world’s best battle it out for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket, said a press release.

The schedule was unveiled at an event in Dhaka, attended by Nazmul Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Cricket board alongside Geoff Allardice, CEO of the ICC and the Captains of India and Bangladesh women’s team- Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana respectively.

Group A, features six time winners Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Qualifier 1, with matches taking place in Sylhet. Whilst Group B matches between the hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Qualifier 2 will be played in Dhaka.

On the World Cup’s opening day, Bangladesh will face Qualifier 2 in the evening match in Dhaka on October 3, as the hosts would look to announce themselves strongly in front of what is expected to be a sellout home crowd.

Prior to that 2023 runners up South Africa will play England in the opening match of the T20 World Cup which will set the tone for a competitive and exciting 18 days.

Defending champions and the most successful team in the event’s history Australia would start their campaign on October 4 in Sylhet against Qualifier 1, whilst the highly anticipated fixture between India and Pakistan would take place in Sylhet on October 6.

The top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semi-finals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka.

The T20 World Cup champions would be crowned at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 20.

The Qualifiers 1 and 2 would emerge from the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the final being played on May 7. Teams have been divided into two groups of five, with sides playing everyone in their group once. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals, where the first-ranked team from one group clashes with the second-ranked team from the opposite group. The winners of these semi-final matches claim the last spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Kicking off the excitement, there would be 10 warm-up matches from September 27 to October 1 all taking place at BKSP in Dhaka.