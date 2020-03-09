UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: Bangladesh V Zimbabwe Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:15 PM

Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international of two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international of two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday: Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Williams b Madhevere 41 Liton Das lbw b Raza 59 Soumya Sarkar not out 62 Mushfiqur Rahim c Williams b Mpofu 17 Mahmudullah not out 14 Extras (lb2, w4, nb1) 7 Total (three wickets, 20 overs) 200 Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Tamim), 2-106 (Liton), 3-146 (Mushfiqur) Bowling: Raza 4-0-31-1, Mumba 2-0-24-0 (w1), Tiripano 4-0-39-0, Mpofu 4-0-58-0 (nb1, w2), Madhevere 2-0-15-1(w1), Williams 4-0-31-0 Zimbabwe innings Tinashe Kamunhukamwe c Liton b Aminul 28 B.

Taylor c Soumya b Shafiul 1 C.

Ervine lbw b Mustafizur 8 W. Madhevere run out 4 S. Williams Soumya b Aminul 20 S. Raza c Mushfiqur b Afif 10 R. Mutumbami c Liton b Mustafizur 20 T. Mutombodzi c Mustafizur b Aminul 2 D.

Tiripano b Saifuddin 20 Carl Mumba c Liton b Mustafiz 25 Chris Mpofu not out 2 Extras(lb 1, w11) 12 Total (all out; 20 overs ) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Taylor), 2-30 (Ervine), 3-37 (Madhevere), 4-69 (Kamunhukamwe), 5-69 (Williams), 6-83 (Raza), 7-100 (Mutombodzi), 8-107 (Mutumbami), 9-130 (Tiripano), 10-152 (Mumba) Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-32-3, Shafiul 3-0-19-1, Saifuddin 3-0-19-1, Mahedi 4-0-29-0, Aminul islam 3-0-34-3, Afif 2-0-18-1 result: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Mushfiqur Rahim Shafiul Islam Soumya Sarkar Tamim Iqbal Tanvir Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Carl Mumba Jeff Crowe Sharfuddoula TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago

Brunei Registers 1st Coronavirus Case - Reports

2 minutes ago

Cyprus reports first 2 coronavirus cases, all EU s ..

2 minutes ago

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths

2 minutes ago

Virus-hit cruise ship to dock in Oakland around 19 ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS cancels mediation mission to troubled Guine ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.