Cricket: Bangladesh v Zimbabwe scoreboard

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard from the first Twenty20 international of two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday: Bangladesh innings Tamim Iqbal c Williams b Madhevere 41 Liton Das lbw b Raza 59 Soumya Sarkar not out 62 Mushfiqur Rahim c Williams b Mpofu 17 Mahmudullah not out 14 Extras (lb2, w4, nb1) 7 Total (three wickets, 20 overs) 200 Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-92 (Tamim), 2-106 (Liton), 3-146 (Mushfiqur) Bowling: Raza 4-0-31-1, Mumba 2-0-24-0 (w1), Tiripano 4-0-39-0, Mpofu 4-0-58-0 (nb1, w2), Madhevere 2-0-15-1(w1), Williams 4-0-31-0 Zimbabwe innings Tinashe Kamunhukamwe c Liton b Aminul 28 B.

Taylor c Soumya b Shafiul 1 C.

Ervine lbw b Mustafizur 8 W. Madhevere run out 4 S. Williams Soumya b Aminul 20 S. Raza c Mushfiqur b Afif 10 R. Mutumbami c Liton b Mustafizur 20 T. Mutombodzi c Mustafizur b Aminul 2 D.

Tiripano b Saifuddin 20 Carl Mumba c Liton b Mustafiz 25 Chris Mpofu not out 2 Extras(lb 1, w11) 12 Total (all out; 20 overs ) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Taylor), 2-30 (Ervine), 3-37 (Madhevere), 4-69 (Kamunhukamwe), 5-69 (Williams), 6-83 (Raza), 7-100 (Mutombodzi), 8-107 (Mutumbami), 9-130 (Tiripano), 10-152 (Mumba) Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-32-3, Shafiul 3-0-19-1, Saifuddin 3-0-19-1, Mahedi 4-0-29-0, Aminul islam 3-0-34-3, Afif 2-0-18-1 result: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs Toss: Bangladesh Umpires: Sharfuddoula (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ)