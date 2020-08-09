Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday: Pakistan 1st Innings 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54, J Archer 3-59) England 1st Innings 219 (O Pope 62; Yasir Shah 4-66) Pakistan 2nd Innings (overnight: 137-8) Shan Masood c Buttler b Broad 0 Abid Ali c Woakes b Bess 20 Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes 18 Babar Azam c Stokes b Woakes 5 Asad Shafiq run out (Sibley) 29 Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Stokes 27 Shadab Khan lbw b Broad 15 Yasir Shah c Buttler b Broad 33 Shaheen Afridi c Burns b Stokes 2 Mohammad Abbas not out 3 Naseem Shah b Archer 4 Extras (b4, lb5, nb4) 13 Total (all out, 46.4 overs, 223 mins) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-33 (Abid), 3-48 (Babar), 4-63 (Azhar), 5-101 (Shafiq), 6-120 (Rizwan), 7-122 (Shadab), 8-137 (Afridi), 9-158 (Yasir), 10-169 (Naseem) Bowling: Anderson 9-2-34-0 (1nb); Broad 10-3-37-3 (1nb); Archer 6.4-0-27-1 (1nb); Bess 12-2-40-1; Woakes 5-1-11-2; Stokes 4-1-11-2 (1nb); England 2nd Innings (target: 277) R.

Burns lbw b Abbas 10 D. Sibley c Shafiq b Yasir Shah 36 J. Root c Babar b Naseem Shah 42 B. Stokes c Rizwan b Yasir Shah 9 O. Pope c Shadab b Afridi 7 J. Buttler lbw b Yasir Shah 75 C. Woakes not out 84 S.

Broad lbw b Yasir Shah 7 D. Bess not out 0 Extras (lb2, nb5) 7 Total (7 wkts, 82.1 overs, 363 mins) 277 Did not bat: J Archer, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Burns), 2-86 (Sibley), 3-96 (Root), 4-106 (Stokes), 5-117 (Pope), 6-256 (Buttler), 7-273 (Broad) Bowling: Afridi 15.1-1-61-1 (4nb); Abbas 16-4-36-1 (1nb); Naseem 13-4-45-1; Yasir 30-2-99-4; Shadab 8-0-34-0 Result: England won by three wickets Player of the match: Chris Woakes (ENG) Series: England lead three-match series 1-0 Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining FixturesAug 13-17: 2nd Test, Ageas Bowl, SouthamptonAug 21-25: 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton