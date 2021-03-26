UrduPoint.com
Cricket: New Zealand V Bangladesh 3rd ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Cricket: New Zealand v Bangladesh 3rd ODI scoreboard

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the third and final one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealand M. Guptill c Liton b Hossain 26 H. Nicholls c Liton b Taskin 18 D. Conway c sub (Afif) b Mustafizur 126 R. Taylor c Mushfiqur b Hossain 7 T. Latham c Miraz b Soumya 18 D. Mitchell not out 100 J. Neesham c Liton b Hossain 4 M. Santner not out 3 Extras: (b1, lb2, w10, nb3) 16 Total: (6 wickets; 50 overs) 318 Fall of wickets: 1-44 (Nicholl), 2-49 (Guptill), 3-57 (Taylor), 4-120 (Latham), 5-279 (Conway), 6-290 (Neesham) Did not bat: Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Mustafizur 10-0-87-1 (2nb), Taskin 10-10-52-1 (5w), Rubel 10-1-70-3 (nb1), Mahedi 7-0-46-0, Miraz 5-0-23-0, Soumya 8-0-37-1 (5w) Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal c Latham b Henry 1 Liton Das c Boult b Henry 21 Soumya Sarkar c Boult b Henry 1 Mohammad Mithun c Santner b Jamieson 6 Mushfiqur Rahim c & b Neesham 21 Mahmudullah not out 76 Mehidy Miraz c Conway b Neesham 0 Mahedi Hasan c Latham b Neesham 3 Taskin Ahmed c Conway b Henry 9 Rubel Hossain c Latham b Neesham 4 Mustafizur Rahman lbw b Neesham 0 Extras (b1, w10, nb1) 12 Total (all out; 42.

4 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Tamim), 2-18 (Soumya), 3-26 (Liton), 4-48 (Mithun), 5-77 (Mushfiqur), 6-77 (Miraz), 7-82 (Mahedi), 8-102 (Taskin), 9-154 (Rubel) Bowling: Henry 10-2-27-4(1w), Boult 10-1-37-0(5w), Jamieson 8-0-30-1(1w,1nb), Neesham 7.4-10-27-5(2w), Mitchell 4-0-25-0(1w), Santner 3-0-7-0 Toss: New Zealand result: New Zealand win by 164 runs Series: New Zealand 3-0 Man of the match: Devon Conway (NZL) Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)tv Umpire: Craig Brown (NZL)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

