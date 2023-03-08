Cricket: South Africa v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and the West Indies at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday: South Africa, first innings D.

Elgar c Chase b Motie 42 A. Markram c Blackwood b Motie 96 T. de Zorzi b Motie 85 T. Bavuma lbw b Holder 28 R. Rickelton c Da Silva b Joseph 22 H. Klaasen not out 17 W. Mulder b Mayers 12 S. Harmer c Da Silva b Mayers 1 Extras (lb5, nb3) 8 Total (7 wkts, 89.2 overs) 311 Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Elgar), 2-192 (Markram), 3-248 (Bavuma), 4-278 (De Zorzi), 5-286 (Rickelton), 6-309 (Mulder), 7-311 (Harmer) Bowling: Roach 16-3-55-0 (2nb), Joseph 17-2-59-1, Mayers 7.

2-0-24-2, Holder 16-5-39-1, Motie 19-3-75-3, Chase 14-2-54-0 To bat: K.

Maharaj, K. Rabada, G. Coetzee West Indies: K. Brathwaite, T. Chanderpaul, R. Reifer, J. Blackwood, K. Mayers, J. Da Silva, R. Chase, J. Holder, A. Joseph, K. Roach, G. Motie Match situation: South Africa are 311 for seven wickets in the first innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)