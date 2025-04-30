Cricket To Become Part Of Asian Games 2026 After LA Olympics 2028
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) officially includes cricket in 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan
TOKYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The cricket would become part of the Asian Games 2026 following its inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.
The media reported that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) officially included cricket in the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan.
This decision came after prolonged negotiations between the Asian Olympic Council and the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The 20th Asian Games will be held next year from September 19 to October 4, featuring both men's and women's cricket teams in action.
Previously, cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010, 2014, and 2022.
The top teams expected to participate in the Asian Games include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, the questions are being raised about the venue for cricket matches, though organizers may opt for a modular stadium, similar to the approach used in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA.
It may be mentioned here that this decision comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially reintroduced cricket to the Olympics after 128 years.
In the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, the cricket would be played in the T20 format, with six men’s and six women’s teams participating. Each team would consist of 15 players, with a total quota of 90 players for each gender.
The top six teams in the ICC rankings would qualify for the Olympics.
It should be remembered that the cricket is returning to the Olympics after a long gap of 128 years; the last time it was played was at the Paris Games in 1900.
Recent Stories
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 20285 minutes ago
-
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 139 minutes ago
-
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
Norwegian success story: Bodo/Glimt's historic run to a European semi-final8 hours ago
-
Quetta Gladiators blow away Multan Sultans for 89-1021 hours ago
-
KP Minister commends Australian Junior Squash Champion Mahnoor Ali24 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win1 day ago
-
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers1 day ago
-
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalgam incident1 day ago
-
Sanaullah, Yerzhan meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation1 day ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- collated2 days ago
-
Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting players' skills2 days ago