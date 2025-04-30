Cricket to become part of Asian Games 2026 after LA Olympics 2028

(@Abdulla99267510)

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) officially includes cricket in 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan

TOKYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) The cricket would become part of the Asian Games 2026 following its inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

The media reported that the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) officially included cricket in the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan.

This decision came after prolonged negotiations between the Asian Olympic Council and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 20th Asian Games will be held next year from September 19 to October 4, featuring both men's and women's cricket teams in action.

Previously, cricket was part of the Asian Games in 2010, 2014, and 2022.

The top teams expected to participate in the Asian Games include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the questions are being raised about the venue for cricket matches, though organizers may opt for a modular stadium, similar to the approach used in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA.

It may be mentioned here that this decision comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially reintroduced cricket to the Olympics after 128 years.

In the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, the cricket would be played in the T20 format, with six men’s and six women’s teams participating. Each team would consist of 15 players, with a total quota of 90 players for each gender.

The top six teams in the ICC rankings would qualify for the Olympics.

It should be remembered that the cricket is returning to the Olympics after a long gap of 128 years; the last time it was played was at the Paris Games in 1900.