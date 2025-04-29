Sanaullah, Yerzhan Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, and President of CCI, Kanat Alin.
During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of sports and tourism, said a press release.
Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) emphasized the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan and expressed the desire to further enhance them through practical collaboration.
He announced that Pakistan will provide technical support to Kazakhstan in the fields of hockey, squash, and snooker.
He also highlighted the importance of encouraging women’s participation in sports and discussed the possibility of joint initiatives to promote gender inclusion.
Sanaullah said that sports exchange programs between the two countries will play a vital role in engaging youth in healthy and constructive activities.
Both sides agreed on developing institutional partnerships between sports organizations, including coach and expert exchanges, joint training workshops, and organizing bilateral competitions.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the promotion of sports and youth development, which will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also help nurture emerging talent.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Sports
-
Sanaullah, Yerzhan meet to strengthen bilateral cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results -- collated16 hours ago
-
Int'l basketball camp concludes after boosting players' skills18 hours ago
-
Dutch hockey legend Bovelander leads youth clinic in Islamabad19 hours ago
-
PSL X: Mohammad Amir’s celebration style after dismissing Babar Azam goes viral20 hours ago
-
Usman Wazir received heroic welcome upon arrival at Airport21 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses1 day ago
-
International basketball training camp1 day ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today1 day ago
-
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal1 day ago
-
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X1 day ago
-
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave1 day ago