Sanaullah, Yerzhan Meet To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan met with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, and President of CCI, Kanat Alin.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of sports and tourism, said a press release.

Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) emphasized the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan and expressed the desire to further enhance them through practical collaboration.

He announced that Pakistan will provide technical support to Kazakhstan in the fields of hockey, squash, and snooker.

He also highlighted the importance of encouraging women’s participation in sports and discussed the possibility of joint initiatives to promote gender inclusion.

Sanaullah said that sports exchange programs between the two countries will play a vital role in engaging youth in healthy and constructive activities.

Both sides agreed on developing institutional partnerships between sports organizations, including coach and expert exchanges, joint training workshops, and organizing bilateral competitions.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the promotion of sports and youth development, which will not only strengthen bilateral ties but also help nurture emerging talent.

