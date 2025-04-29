KP Minister Commends Australian Junior Squash Champion Mahnoor Ali
Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, welcomed gold medalist Mahnoor Ali and her parents at his office following her exceptional victory at the Australian Junior Open Squash Championship.
During the called on meeting, the Minister gave a cash award of PKR 300,000 to Mahnoor Ali in recognition of her gold medal win in the Under-13 category. In addition, he handed over a cheque of PKR 300,000 for Mehwish Ali for her gold medal in the Under-17 category and PKR 200,000 for Sehrish Ali for securing silver in the Under-15 category.
Minister Fakhar Jehan praised the remarkable achievements of the three sisters, stating that athletes who demonstrate excellence in their respective games deserve full encouragement and support.
“Mahnoor, Sehrish, and Mehwish Ali are valuable assets of our province. We are committed to nurturing their talent and ensuring they receive every opportunity to excel,” he added.
The three sisters, all hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcased exceptional talent at the Australian Junior Open Squash Championship, with Mahnoor clinching gold in the Under-13 category, Mehwish securing gold in the Under-17, and Sehrish earning silver in the Under-15.
