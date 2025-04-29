Open Menu

KP Minister Commends Australian Junior Squash Champion Mahnoor Ali

Muhammad Rameez Published April 29, 2025 | 07:50 PM

KP Minister commends Australian Junior Squash Champion Mahnoor Ali

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, welcomed gold medalist Mahnoor Ali and her parents at his office following her exceptional victory at the Australian Junior Open Squash Championship.

During the called on meeting, the Minister gave a cash award of PKR 300,000 to Mahnoor Ali in recognition of her gold medal win in the Under-13 category. In addition, he handed over a cheque of PKR 300,000 for Mehwish Ali for her gold medal in the Under-17 category and PKR 200,000 for Sehrish Ali for securing silver in the Under-15 category.

Minister Fakhar Jehan praised the remarkable achievements of the three sisters, stating that athletes who demonstrate excellence in their respective games deserve full encouragement and support.

“Mahnoor, Sehrish, and Mehwish Ali are valuable assets of our province. We are committed to nurturing their talent and ensuring they receive every opportunity to excel,” he added.

The three sisters, all hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showcased exceptional talent at the Australian Junior Open Squash Championship, with Mahnoor clinching gold in the Under-13 category, Mehwish securing gold in the Under-17, and Sehrish earning silver in the Under-15.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

2 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

2 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

2 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

2 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

3 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

3 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

3 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

3 hours ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

5 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports