Int'l Basketball Camp Concludes After Boosting Players' Skills
Muhammad Rameez Published April 28, 2025 | 09:17 PM
A special basketball training camp for young players was wrapped up successfully in Islamabad on Monday, giving athletes a chance to learn from top international coaches
A special basketball training camp for young players was wrapped up successfully in Islamabad on Monday, giving athletes a chance to learn from top international coaches.
According to a press release, the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) organized the event with help from American coaches Luke Elie and Jacob Kim who taught modern techniques to improve fitness, teamwork and game strategies.
The camp was held at Bahria University which provided high-quality facilities.
FBBA General Secretary Ouj E Zahoor thanked the coaches for sharing their expertise and praised the players for their hard work.
"This camp has helped our young athletes and local coaches learn advanced skills," he said.
On the final day, friendly matches were played, and all participants received certificates.
The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) called the camp an important step in raising the sport's standards. "Such partnerships help our players grow and improve coaching methods nationwide," a spokesperson said.
The event marks progress in Pakistan’s efforts to develop basketball talent through international collaboration.
